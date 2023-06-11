The government of Zambia has urged the church to intensify its efforts in evangelism as a means to save the country, particularly the younger generation. Thabo Kawana, the Director Spokesperson in the Ministry of Information and Media, emphasized the critical role of the church in safeguarding the population, especially the youth, during a meeting with the Men’s Christian Fellowship (MCF) at the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) St. Bartholomew Congregation in Marrapodi compound.

Mr. Kawana acknowledged the invaluable work of the church in evangelizing both physically and spiritually, in an effort to draw more souls to the Lord. He expressed deep concern over the growing number of young people who have succumbed to substance abuse, stating, “We are raising a generation of junkies, and the present situation is worrisome. Hence, we need to act immediately.”

Recognizing the importance of the church’s role in shaping the future of the nation, Mr. Kawana stressed the need for continuous spread of the Christian gospel to the masses. He questioned the kind of country the older generation would leave behind if the current situation persisted, and urged the church to redouble its efforts to cleanse the nation.

During the gathering, Mr. Kawana also highlighted the significance of the ongoing church building project. He encouraged the MCF to engage in income-generating activities that would provide the necessary resources for completing the construction, rather than relying on constant contributions.

To demonstrate his support, Mr. Kawana donated 20 pockets of cement on behalf of his wife and family, a contribution that will aid in the successful completion of the church building. The estimated cost for the building, according to the Bill of Quantities, stands at K60,000.

Expressing gratitude for the donation, Colonel Empreme Lungu, the MCF Marrapodi Consistory Convenor, praised the New Dawn Government for its collaboration with the church in uplifting the lives of the Zambian people. He assured the government that his congregation would continue to preach the gospel and share the teachings of Jesus Christ.