Mr. Faston Mwale, the Socialist Party Presidential Political Aide, has criticized Laura Miti’s apprehension towards what he described as an imminent revolution and denounced her attacks on former President Michael Sata’s legacy and Dr. Fred M’membe, a prominent figure in Zambian politics. Mwale urged supporters of the Socialist Party to remain steadfast in the face of unwarranted assaults from individuals like Miti, whom he labeled a purveyor of hate and animosity.

Writing about the importance of respecting the deceased, Mwale stated, “Referring to the late Mr. Sata as a ‘thug’ is not only a desecration of Sata’s legacy but also an ideal example of Miti’s furious animosity towards Mr. Sata. That Mr. Sata is gone entails that fate has conferred upon him the status of a ‘symbolic idea’ from which to learn from his mistakes, shortcomings, deficiencies, and from his admirable leadership posture. Common convention charges us not to speak ill of the dead in the manner that Miti is doing.”

Mwale further condemned Miti’s attacks on Dr. M’membe, whom he referred to as an “iconic revolutionary and leader of the Socialist Party.” He labeled Miti’s remarks as “the most savage malice, the most unscrupulous slander, and the most ferocious hatred.” Calling upon all Socialist Party members, supporters, sympathizers, and allies, Mwale urged them to stand strong in the face of mounting unprovoked attacks from disgruntled individuals like Miti, whom he characterized as “a miserable chieftain of politics of hate, generating more heat and less light for our people seeking justice, equity, and peace.”

Drawing a link between the attacks and the deepening cost of living crisis, Mwale emphasized, “The irrational fit of attacks on comrade Dr. M’membe is not a product of spontaneous spells. The attacks have a context in the deepening cost of living crisis. As the cost of living worsens, the general populace is finding it more and more difficult to accept an additional catalogue of fake promises from the UPND government to rationalize an obviously collapsing regime. The deep-seated feeling of shame, frustration, and anger at the failure to fulfill campaign promises is what is being misdirected at innocent people.”

Mwale highlighted a pattern of disrespectful behavior by the UPND leadership, citing recent attacks on the Catholic Church. He stated, “Recently, the Catholic Church came under a spell of attacks when His Grace, the Right Reverend Archbishop Dr. Alick Banda was called ‘Lucifer’ by the UPND leadership. And today, the onslaught continues unabated as Laura Miti, another senior member of the UPND, descends heavily on the Late President, Michael Sata, calling him a thug with pieces of dirty shrapnel hitting at Dr. Fred M’membe, a living legend. Surely, what wrong has comrade Dr. M’membe done to deserve such hurtful remarks from Miti? Honestly speaking, our people are tired and fed up with this type of name-calling politics. It is now time that we started to engage each other in progressive ideological politics. Our people are not interested in political rhetoric; they are interested in finding practical ways that will be used to lift them from the debilitating capitalist material conditions under which they live and suffer.”

Mwale reiterated the inevitability of change and cautioned the UPND leadership against letting their fear lead to irrational behavior. He warned, “Change is an inevitable consequence of every situation. Whether the UPND likes it or not, change is coming and coming soon. The fear of change should not unnerve them to the point of becoming schizophrenic. The UPND leadership should take steps to curb the illusion of superiority over others. Intoxication with power can lead to a disastrous ending.”