The Zambian police have initiated an investigation into the alleged publication of forged letters by President Hakainde Hichilema and Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Josephs Akafumba on social media platforms. Thabo Kawana, a spokesperson, has stated that the police are currently searching for Socialist President Fred Imakando Mmembe, as well as administrators of social media pages involved in disseminating the documents. The letters in question, which contain references to the Catholic Church, were initially shared on Twitter by “the African on Twitter” Additionally, the letters were published on Facebook by Matomola Likwanya, the UPND Lusaka Youth leader. As part of their investigation, the police have apprehended journalist Andy Luki and blogger Thomson Phiri, who are currently held at the Richard Kachingwe Police Station in Kabwata.

The circulation of forged documents, especially those purporting to come from high-ranking government officials, raises significant concerns regarding the dissemination of misinformation. The Zambian police’s actions reflect their commitment to upholding the law and maintaining social order. While the investigation is ongoing, it is important to note that individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The legal process will determine the culpability or innocence of those arrested and shed light on the authenticity of the letters in question.