In an effort to strengthen bilateral ties and explore opportunities of mutual benefit, the Czech Republic Foreign Affairs Minister, Honourable Jan Lipavsky, and his accompanying delegation visited Zambia today. The visit was marked by a warm reception at State House, where discussions were held to foster cooperation between the two sister countries.

Minister Lipavsky’s delegation consisted of prominent business representatives from the Czech Republic, showcasing the shared interest in exploring economic prospects and expanding trade relations. Both sides actively engaged in conversations, focusing on key areas such as technology, agriculture mechanization, and value addition, with the aim of boosting local and international markets.

At the forefront of Zambia’s agenda was the goal of positioning the country as a production hub within the region. President Hakainde Hichilema reiterated the need for local drug production, emphasizing the importance of ensuring a sustainable supply of medications for hospitals, clinics, and neighboring countries. By producing drugs locally, Zambia aims to enhance healthcare accessibility and reduce dependency on imports.

Additionally, the Zambian government called for increased collaboration between the public and private sectors. The establishment of joint ventures was emphasized as a means to create employment opportunities and build innovative economies. By pooling resources and expertise, both nations can leverage their strengths to meet market demands, both domestically and internationally.

President Hichilema expressed his gratitude to Minister Lipavsky and his delegation for their visit, highlighting the significance of partnerships with countries like the Czech Republic in fostering sustainable development.