Cote d’Ivoire have stepped up preparations for this Saturday’s 2023 Africa Cup qualifier against Zambia set for Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The West Africans held their second training session on Tuesday in Abidjan.

According to the Ivorian Football Federation, of the 22 players called up for the Group H match, only Evan Ndicka is absent due to club engagement.

“Selector Jean-Louis Gasset and his foals conducted their second training session this Tuesday, June 13, 2023 on the site of the Abidjan Lycee Classic. Ibrahim Sangaré, Jean-Philippe Krasso, Max-Alain Gradel, Karim Konaté, Jonathan Bamba, Christian Kouamé, Eric Bailly, Franck Kessié, Agbadou among others are all present,” the federation said on Tuesday evening.

“Maxwel Cornet, Europa Conference League winner with his club West Ham, felt a calf discomfort in training last Monday. After the exams it was declared flat rate. So the selector Jean-Louis Gasset called for reinforcement from the company of AC Ajaccio, Ismael Chester Diallo. Arrived early in the afternoon and took part in the training session with the group.”

Meanwhile, Zambia on Tuesday shifted camp from Johannesburg, South Africa to Ndola.