The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has launched the third improved version of the Kopa kit at Protea Hotel in Ndola.

Chipolopolo are expected put on the new Kopa jersey on Saturday as they face Ivory Coast in the Africa Cup qualifier at Levy Mwanawasa in Ndola.

Minister of Sports Director John Zulu and FAZ President Andrew Kamanga officiated at the event.

In his speech, Zulu hailed FAZ for initiating the idea of Kopa jerseys.

“The creation and continued improvement of the Kopa jersey brand is an admirable aspect commercialisation of sport worthy supporting,” Zulu said.

Kamanga said urged the media to promote the Kopa brand which has been criticized by some people.

“We are happy that the Zambian people have fully supported the KoPa brand making it possible for us to launch this third-generation stripe,” Kamanga said.

“The launch of this kit also adds colour to the Copper Queens’ FIFA World Cup campaign that is in high gear,” he said.