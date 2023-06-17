Ndola, Zambia – As Chipolopolo prepares to face the Elephants of Ivory Coast in today’s crucial AFCON qualifiers match, soccer analyst and football coach Franklyn Malambo has called for Zambia to adopt an attack-minded mentality. Malambo believes that the Zambian team possesses the quality of players necessary to secure a victory against Ivory Coast. The highly anticipated match will take place at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

In an interview with ZANIS Sports, Malambo emphasized that the Zambian national team has placed itself on the verge of AFCON qualification, needing just one point from the upcoming match. He expressed his confidence in the starting lineup, expecting minimal changes from the team that played in the last qualifiers against Lesotho.

Malambo did note the potential return of Stoppila Sunzu, which could bring changes to the central defense, with Sunzu being considered for a starting position. With the release of Zambia’s first-choice goalkeeper, Toster Nsabata, by his South African club, Malambo believes that Nsabata remains a capable goalkeeper for the national team.

Acknowledging the strength of the Ivory Coast team, Malambo advised the Chipolopolo to avoid careless loss of possession and capitalize on the chances they create to convert them into goals. With 9 points, Zambia currently trails behind group leaders Senegal, who have accumulated 10 points. Meanwhile, Comoros and Lesotho are tied with 3 points each.

The 2012 AFCON champions find themselves on the cusp of qualification for Africa’s premier soccer tournament after an absence of nearly a decade. The match against Ivory Coast presents a crucial opportunity for the Zambian team to secure their place in the tournament and reignite the nation’s footballing glory.

Fans and football enthusiasts eagerly await the clash between Zambia and Ivory Coast, hoping for an exhilarating and memorable performance from the Chipolopolo as they strive to return to the grand stage of African football.