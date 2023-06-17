Police brutally assaulted outspoken opposition politician Emmanuel Mwamba when they picked up on Thursday leaving him with bruises on his back and a swollen neck, medical records have shown.

The records obtained from University Teaching Hospital also show that force was used to inflict pain on Mr. Mwamba who has since been advised to go on bed rest.

Mr Mwamba sought medical attention immediately he was released from police custody around 18:30 after he was charged.

In an interview at UTH last evening, Mr Mwamba confirmed that he was brutally assaulted by people who abducted him in a Corolla car and took him to Woodlands Police.

He also dispelled assertions that he resisted arrest forcing the abductors to use force to get him to Woodlands Police Station.

“I never resisted. The men that came to get me just used too much force to get me into the car,” Mr Mwamba said.

The former diplomat has since thanked fellow opposition leaders for the solidarity shown towards him when he was in detention.

“The good thing to come out of this situation is that the members of the opposition have come together. I saw a number of opposition members from the Socialist Party, the PF itself especially MPs and Madam Chishala Kateka and a lot more visiting me which was encouraging to see,” Mr Mwamba said.