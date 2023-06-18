PF Deputy National Chairperson for Information and Publicity, Emmanuel Mwamba, and Andy Luchinde were formally charged and arrested by the police in Lusaka for forgery and publication of information. The charges against them were confirmed by Police Assistant Public Relations Officer, Godfrey Chilabi, in a statement to ZNBC News.

According to Chilabi, the first count of forgery alleges that Mwamba, in collaboration with Luchinde and other unidentified individuals, forged a document titled ‘Presidential Directive Letter.’ The document purportedly claimed that the Republican President had directed the Director General of Zambia Security and Intelligence Services to take action against the activities of Archbishop Alick Banda.

In the second count, the suspects are accused of forging a document titled ‘Request Letter.’ This letter claimed that the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Josephs Akafumba, had requested the Secretary to the Cabinet at the Cabinet Office to petition the Vatican through the Apostolic Nuncio in Lusaka regarding Archbishop Banda’s activities.

Chilabi further stated that the charges of publication of information relate to Mwamba’s alleged involvement in publishing a letter, accompanied by a picture, purporting to be signed by the Republican President. The letter directed the Director General of the Zambia Security and Intelligence Service to control Archbishop Banda’s influence over the Roman Catholic Church, government institutions, and quasi-government institutions. These publications were made on the Facebook pages of the Patriotic Front-PF and Grindstone Television Zambia, using a computer system.

Additionally, on June 8, 2023, in Lusaka, Mwamba, together with Luchinde and others, is accused of publishing a request letter on Facebook. This letter purportedly claimed that Josephs Akafumba had written a letter to the Secretary to the Cabinet, requesting a petition to the Vatican through the Apostolic Nuncio in Lusaka regarding Archbishop Banda’s activities.

Chilabi revealed that the third count of publication of information accuses Mwamba and his associates of compromising the safety and security of Batuke Imenda, Norman Chipakupaku, Wallace Chakawa, and Clayson Hamasaka. They allegedly published an email printout claiming that Wallace Chakawa, the Private Secretary-State House, had sent an email to Hamasaka, which was then forwarded to Imenda and Chipakupaku. The email purportedly directed them to isolate Archbishop Banda and Emeritus Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu, along with their organization called Our Civic Duty Association (OCiDA), and other unnamed Catholic church priests. These publications were made on the Facebook pages of the Patriotic Front-PF and Grindstone Television Zambia.

The suspects have been released on police bond and are expected to appear in court soon to face the charges brought against them.