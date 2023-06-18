Livingstone, A 28-year-old man identified as Joseph Mudenda has reportedly taken his own life by throwing himself in front of a moving goods train. The incident occurred earlier today in Livingstone, leaving the community in deep sorrow and disbelief.

Namatama Ward Councilor, Kelvin Maambo revealed that the deceased had been battling with mental illness. The revelation of Mudenda’s mental health struggles adds a somber layer to this tragic event, emphasizing the urgent need for greater awareness and support for individuals facing such challenges.

According to Mr. Maambo, eyewitnesses at the scene recounted the chilling moments leading up to the fateful act. As the train’s locomotive driver sounded a warning signal, Joseph Mudenda was observed running directly in front of the oncoming train, leaving little opportunity for anyone to intervene and prevent the fatal incident.

Local authorities were swiftly alerted, and the police arrived at the scene promptly. The body of the deceased has since been recovered.

The news of Joseph Mudenda’s apparent suicide has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting conversations about the importance of mental health awareness and support systems. Mental health remains a critical issue worldwide, and incidents like these serve as stark reminders of the need to prioritize mental well-being and extend help to those in need.