Minister of Transport, Frank Tayali, revealed that the UPND government is making significant strides in the installation of approach surveillance radar at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka and Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport in Ndola.

During his address at the 13th International Federation Air Traffic Safety Electronics Association (IFATSEA) African Regional Conference in Livingstone, Mr. Tayali highlighted the ongoing efforts to enhance air transport infrastructure. He mentioned the installation of the Air Traffic Management System, which includes a Navigation DVOR, Landing Instruments, and Radios for voice communication at the newly constructed Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport.

Acknowledging the government’s commitment to developing Zambia into an air transport hub, Minister Tayali emphasized the importance of infrastructure investments. He expressed the New Dawn Government’s dedication to this vision under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema.

“The Government, to this effect, has continued to make steady progress in the installation of the approach surveillance radar at Kenneth Kaunda and Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airports, as well as the installation of the Air Traffic Management System at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport,” stated Mr. Tayali.

The Minister recognized the gathering as a rare occasion, bringing together equipment manufacturers, policy makers, and Air Traffic Safety Electronics Personnel (ATSEPs). He encouraged meaningful discussions among the participants to address air safety challenges faced by Africa and the world.

He further emphasized that the air safety challenges experienced in Zambia mirror those encountered by other African countries, highlighting the significance of international cooperation and the exchange of ideas.

Expressing his commitment to supporting the efforts of ATSEPs, Minister Tayali emphasized the importance of their role in improving air traffic management and ensuring passenger and crew safety. He encouraged ATSEPs to address emerging challenges, such as cyber security threats, the integration of unmanned aerial vehicles, and the impact of climate change on aviation.

The Ministry of Transport affirmed its willingness to collaborate with the Zambia Air Traffic Safety Electronics Association (ZATSEA) and welcomed their professional advice to maximize air safety.