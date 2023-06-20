FAZ President Andrew Kamanga has hailed Chipolopolo, the Government and fans in the wake of Zambia’s qualification to the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted by Côte d’Ivoire.

Zambia on Saturday secured Africa Cup qualification for the first time since 2015 after thumping Côte d’Ivoire 3-0 in Ndola on day-five of the Group H qualifying campaign.

Writing in his weekly column, Kamanga acknowledged the support that government has rendered to Football House.

“We wish to register our utmost thanks to the thousands of fans that turned up at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola to support the Chipolopolo. Fans travelled from across the country to render support to the squad. The atmosphere at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium was electric and provided a catalyst for the squad to perform even better,” Kamanga wrote.

“However, we wish to congratulate the squad and technical bench for the job well done. We are not oblivious to the work they put in during preparations starting from their retreat-like camp in South Africa. The players did their part by reporting for camp at the earliest possible opportunity. Coach Avram Grant and his technical staff did a fantastic job with the team to register a memorable 3-0 win over a star-studded Ivory Coast.”

Kamanga added:”We wish to acknowledge the support that government has rendered to us in our quest to improve our game.”

Chipolopolo top Group H with 12 points, two behind Côte d’Ivoire, after five matches.

Saturday’s big win at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium was Zambia’s fourth consecutive victory in Group H.