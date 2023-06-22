Ex-Zambia star Collins Mbesuma has announced that the 2023 Collins Mbesuma Copperbelt Youth Soccer Tournament will take place this weekend in Luanshya.

Mbesuma said over 15 youths teams from the Copperbelt, Lusaka and Central Provinces will participate in the annual tournament to be held from 24-25 June.

The former Chipolopolo striker said the tournament will help to expose young players.

Mbesuma has since called for support toward the tournament.

“I think so far so good in terms of organisation. Everyone is excited and looking forward to the tournament.We have engaged the Minister of Sports Honourable Elvis Nkandu, FAZ, Luanshya Mayor and others,” Mbesuma said.

“We will use this tournament to select a team that will be representing Zambia even outside the country.This tournament is now bigger and better,” he said.

Collins Mbesuma Academy General Secretary Zeniya Mwanza predicted an exciting youth tournament.

Under 18 and 15 teams will compete for honours at the third edition of the annual tournament.