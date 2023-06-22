Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo has called for the arrest and prosecution of civic leaders and political party cadres involved in unauthorized land sales, emphasizing that such activities contribute to unplanned settlements. Minister Nkombo highlighted that the government has returned the power to administer land to local authorities, as it had been taken over by political cadres and leaders during the previous regime.

Speaking at the launch of the Integrated Development Plan (IDP) for all eleven districts of North Western Province in Solwezi, Minister Nkombo expressed concern that political cadres had compromised the integrity of the local authority by allocating land on behalf of the council.

Meanwhile, Robert Lihefu, the North Western Province Minister, stated that the IDP would facilitate inclusive and sustainable development in the province. Minister Lihefu emphasized the government’s commitment to empowering local authorities to drive development across the country, which in turn would stimulate rural development.

The issue of unauthorized land sales has been a longstanding concern in Zambia, leading to haphazard urban growth and the proliferation of informal settlements. By cracking down on individuals involved in such activities, the government aims to regain control over land management and ensure the implementation of planned and sustainable development initiatives.