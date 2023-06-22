The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) is seeking to be more responsive to stakeholders needs in order to achieve sustainable, reliable and quality energy products and services.

At a town hall meeting organised by ERB in Ndola, ERB Senior manager – Copperbelt Region, Ms. Nasima B. Shaikh, announced ERB has adopted an ambitious vision “to be the benchmark of excellence in energy regulation in Africa by 2026”.

Ms. Shaikh told the gathering that ERB values interaction as they accord it an opportunity to garner the views and input from various stakeholders on matters relating to the mandate of regulating the energy sector.

“May I take this opportunity to also mention that in our bid to be more responsive to our stakeholder needs, we have streamlined some of our regulatory processes.We have partially automated the submission of complaints by consumers; the license application and renewal process and submission of returns by our licensees,” she said.

She stressed that the energy sector is a very dynamic sector that requires collaborative interventions.

Ms. Shaikh concluded:”The implementation of this management information system is aimed at simplifying the ERB processes and taking the regulator closer to the people since not everyone can visit our offices which are only located in four towns namely Lusaka, Kitwe, Livingstone and Kasama.”