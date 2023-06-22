President Hakainde Hichilema has expressed his desire to establish a similar innovation hub to Rwanda’s Norrsken House in Zambia.

During a visit to Norrsken House in Kigali, President Hichilema was impressed with the achievements of local and international startups operating within the hub. He challenged Rwandan officials to extend the concept of Norrsken House to Zambia, emphasizing the importance of south-south cooperation.

Norrsken House Kigali, established in 2019, provides a platform for Rwandan startups to exchange ideas, generate innovative solutions, and support their business growth. The hub has seen startups raise over $30 million in funding during the first quarter of 2023, despite a global reduction in startup funding.

President Hichilema believes that technology is essential for all sectors and emphasized the need for Zambia to embrace it.

Rwanda aims to position itself as a proof of concept hub, fostering entrepreneurship and innovation to drive accelerated growth. The Minister of ICT and Innovation, Paula Ingabire, highlighted the importance of startups and their role in solving global and African challenges. She expressed the desire to forge strong ties and synergies with Zambia in developing solutions for shared problems and challenges across the continent.

President Hichilema’s visit to Norrsken House underscores his commitment to promoting innovation and supporting the growth of startups in Zambia.