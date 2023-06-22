Zimbabwe’s Chisipite School is scheduled to participate in the 2023 Zambian National Rowing Championships organised by the Kansanshi Rowing Club in Solwezi this weekend.

Trident College, Sentinel Kabitaka and St Marys Special School are the other teams to compete from 24th – 25th June, 2023 at the Kansanshi Mining PLC sponsored tournament.

Kansanshi Rowing Club Coach Devin Cripwell said the club was proud to host the National Championships.

He said Kansanshi Mining PLC values sport and has continued to channel resources to different sport disciplines.

“From a Kansanshi Rowing Club perspective, we are proud to host the National Championships on behalf of ZARCA. Our three member schools – Trident College, Sentinel Kabitaka and St Marys Special School – are very likely the most active rowing clubs in Zambia, and deserve the opportunity to compete for National titles, and the due recognition that comes with them,” Cripwell said.

“Special mention must be made of our St Marys athletes, who just 7 months ago were unaware of rowing as a sport, but will now compete at a National Championship event for the ­first time. Also, a special welcome to our Zimbabwean athletes, representing Chisipite School – hopefully this is the start of a lasting partnership,” he said.

This is contained in a media statement issued by Kansanshi Mining Plc- Specialist – Corporate Affairs, Clinton Masumba.