Ndola football administrator Violet Bwalya says Zambia’s qualification to the Africa Cup for the first time in eight years is a relief for the FAZ executive committee led by Andrew Kamanga.

Chipolopolo last competed at the Africa Cup in 2015.

Former FAZ Executive Committee Member Bwalya said it was unfortunate that Zambia missed out on Africa Cup qualification for eight years.

She said the FAZ executive committee should reflect and learn from the past failures.

This is also the first time Zambia is qualifying to the Africa Cup under Kamanga’s seven-year reign as FAZ boss.

“It is a relief and I am sure now they have to sit down and reflect on what went wrong in the past eight years,” Bwalya told Radio Icengelo Sports in Ndola.

Bwalya congratulated Chipolopolo for qualifying to the 2024 Africa Cup to be held in Ivory Coast.

“Kudos to the boys they showed a lot of skill and determination as a result they were able to achieve that good result,” she said.