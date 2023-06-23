The Zambian Government has announced that it has reached an agreement on a comprehensive debt treatment with its Official Creditors under the G20 Common Framework.
According to Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa, this landmark achievement is a significant step towards restoring Zambia’s long-term debt sustainability.
Mr Nkulukusa says the deal complements the strong commitments from Zambia’s Multilateral Development Partners to support the country’s economic recovery through substantial concessional financing.
“The Zambian Government commends the support and cooperation of its Official Creditors in reaching this agreement, which demonstrates a mutual commitment to restoring debt sustainability in line with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program targets,” Mr Nkulukusa said in a statement.
He said the Government is confident that this debt treatment, which entails significant maturity extensions and reduction in interest rates, will allow for the allocation of additional financial resources towards critical public investments, particularly in areas such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure development.
He said under the agreed terms, the Official Creditors will provide a debt treatment contingent on Zambia’s debt-carrying capacity at the end of the Fund-supported program.
He said this will be assessed under the IMF and World Bank Debt Sustainability Framework for Low Income Countries and will take account of the country’s economic performance and progress in strengthening economic policymaking.
“The agreed debt treatment will be adjusted if conditions improve enough to justify an upgrade from “weak” to “medium” debt carrying capacity, in which case principal reimbursements would be accelerated and interest payments increased. This debt treatment ensures that Zambia achieves debt sustainability in all cases.”
He said official creditors have also agreed with the Government that local currency denominated debt will be excluded from any treatment.
“The terms of the agreed treatment will be further described and formalized in a Memorandum of Understanding between Zambia and Official Creditors, which will then be implemented through bilateral agreements with each member of the Official Creditor Committee. The Zambian Government looks forward to engaging with Official Creditors to ensure prompt implementation of the agreed terms,” Mr. Nkulukusa said.
He said the agreement is expected to pave the way for the approval by the IMF Executive Board of the first review of the Fund-supported program in the coming weeks, allowing for the next tranche of IMF financing of about US$188 million to be disbursed.
He said this disbursement will further bolster Zambia’s economic recovery and reform agenda.
“It should also support ongoing engagement with private creditors, including bondholders, with whom Zambia remains committed to finding an agreement on comparable terms as early as possible, to decisively resolve the issue of Zambia’s debt overhang.”
“Today is a big day for Zambia as we reach an agreement with our official creditors on a debt treatment plan. We are grateful for the support from our official creditors in resolving Zambia’s debt overhang that has been choking our economy. This agreement marks a crucial milestone in Zambia’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its economy and improve the quality of life for its citizens,” Mr Nkulukusa said.
“We will now work to achieve a swift resolution with our private creditors and deliver opportunity and economic stability to the Zambian people.”
And President Hakainde Hichilema described the development as a great milestone for Zambia.
“We are delighted to announce that today in Paris, we successfully reached an agreement on the treatment of bad debt with our official creditors. This represents a significant milestone in our efforts towards economic recovery, and the importance and urgency of this endeavor cannot be overstated,” President Hichilema said.
“By resolving our debt burden, we will be better positioned to attract the essential investments needed to generate employment opportunities for our citizens.”
“We express our sincere gratitude to our official creditors for their unwavering support and ongoing engagement throughout the entire process. We also thank you the people of Zambia for your unflinching support and solidarity,” President Hichilema said.
This is sickening. You use a leader of a country like France(which still controls the currency and economies of its French speaking african colonies), to renegotiate your debt. And then you think france is doing all this for nothing? You must be very thick to think a whlte man would do anything to help an African. Everything the west do has a benefit for them at our expense. If you don’t believe me , go back in economic history and tell me am wrong. Hh is s sellout.
Hehehehe………hehehe……
Is that the best you can come up with……?
Hehehe….
Some things you are not competent to comment. Just keep quiet. Aren’t you the same people that brought us here through money you borrowed and stole? Do you know what is termed as Pars club?
Doug explain one benefit of this restructure vs all the infrastructure development we undertook. We laid the foundation for income generation that was going to follow infrastructure development. A sane and capable government would have been able to generate income through all our resources to pay back the debt over many years but hh has picked the easy option which will come with repercussions. If you think a western country cares more about you than its own people then you have a lot of learning to do
Ati …………..
go to China…..go to China……go to china
Don’t you feel ashamed for trying to enslave zambia to China ???
@Spaka
Good one.
I wonder what our @Tarino will be up to now.
Lately. he jumped on sinking Ubwato……he succumbed to PF influence.
General Kanene
You will find Tarino in any camp that is complaining and moaning………
One day he is complaining about the
” chinks ” influence and loans in zambia…..
Next he is a chairleading advocate for HH to visit China………
The president will undertake a state visit to China to negotiate trade and bilateral relations with zambia on equal terms……….
Terms and relations that benifit both countries on a 50 50 basis.
Much like the other Asian tiger countries Vietnam, Cambodia……and other older countries Malaysia Singapore
Who only accept Chinese dept if it benifits them in the long term.
It is important that some relief may come out of this but it is a temporal measure. Let us now begin to find lasting solutions that will help the nation pay off the debt even outside the envisaged time frame. Our mineral wealth needs to be restructured so that we collect what is due and put the money to good use. Also why are we reintroducing the function of Deputy PS this a drain, all those PS special duties, the various advisors… I know people need to be rewarded send them into foreign service but the bloated top heavy narrative will not get us anyway…otherwise well done to the outgoing Ambassador and the entire team that has been negotiating this relief.
Somewhere is the 2001 or so the late bishop Edwardo Mazombwe led a campaign to have Zambia debt cancelled. That was during Levy Mwanawasa’s MMD. We hailed Levy and his cabinet.It was during the same Levy time that ZCCM was sold for a palrty $25m under pressure from the same IMF. Did our lives change after that , I did not see it. We are again where we are.We are celebrating and Mopani is being sold. Lets if our lives will change- I doubt it. Life is a cycle
What a great leader Zambia now have.
Congratulations on your great effort Mr. President! We salute you for your unwavering commitment to building our country, ensuring that its citizens can reap the benefits. Citizens, what can you offer to actively participate in our economy and contribute to the development of our nation for future generations? Remember, we all have the prerogative to engage in our economy and reap its rewards.
So for the dull UPND praise singers, which is 99.9% of them, they think manna from heaven will suddenly drop onto their laps. In case you didn’t know, this means debt servicing resumes. There will be a demand for fiscal discipline to ensure you pay back. There will be job losses, privatisation,…austerity reloaded for those of you who are old enough to remember what happened the last time we went down this path.
Lesson learned here: when one has nkongole and is unable to pay it all within an agreed time period, it is important to negotiate and ensure that you pay back everything you owe, adhering to the agreed plan. Additionally, it is vital not to over-borrow, as this will keep you indebted to the creditor and may lead to bankruptcy, preventing you from succeeding.
Nipano tuli