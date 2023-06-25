The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has acknowledged the assistance provided by the World Customs Organisation (WCO) in bolstering its customs modernization efforts, particularly in collaboration with neighboring countries such as Botswana, Malawi, Zimbabwe, and Tanzania.

Ernest Sigande, the Commissioner of Customs Services at ZRA, emphasized the significance of the partnership with WCO, stating that it has enabled ZRA to enhance its service delivery to taxpayers through capacity building in various areas including customs valuation and classification, e-commerce, taxation, and origin.

Sigande further highlighted ZRA’s commitment to continuous engagement with WCO to further strengthen their customs modernization agenda. The authority aims to improve its operations and ensure seamless movement of goods, passengers, and services by exploring the implementation of Non-Stop Border Posts, building upon the successful implementation of One-Stop Border Posts.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 141st – 142nd Sessions of the WCO Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, Commissioner Sigande mentioned that ZRA has actively networked with diverse Revenue Administrations during the Council Meeting to gain insights into various customs administration operations. The event brought together Commissioners and Director-Generals of Customs from the WCO’s 185 Member countries, serving as the highest decision-making body of the organization.

By adopting best practices and leveraging the expertise of WCO, ZRA aims to streamline its customs operations, promote trade facilitation, and ensure compliance with international trade regulations.