Former Zambian President Edgar Lungu’s son, Daliso Lungu, and his wife, Matildah Milinga, have been apprehended and charged by the police for the offense of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. According to Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, the couple, both aged 36, are directors of a company called Saloid Traders Limited.

Hamoonga stated that Saloid Traders Limited owns a total of 48 motor vehicles with an estimated value of approximately K23 million. Additionally, the company possesses fixed assets valued at K12.8 million, as well as K25 million suspected to be proceeds of criminal activities.

Further elaborating on the matter, Hamoonga revealed that Daliso Lungu, as an individual, has been arrested and charged for the offense of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. The charges are related to his possession of 21 motor vehicles with an estimated value of about K1.5 million and fixed assets valued at K31.5 million, all registered under his name.

Hamoonga went on to explain that Daliso Lungu has also been arrested and charged with money laundering. The charges stem from the alleged deposit of over K23.9 million into the Saloid Traders Limited account, which is held at ZANACO Cairo Business Centre Lusaka Branch. The transactions are said to have occurred between September 1, 2017, and January 2022 in Lusaka.

Both Daliso Lungu and Matildah Milinga have been released on police bond pending their court appearance. The exact date of their court hearing is yet to be announced.