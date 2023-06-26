The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has announced that Chipolopolo assistant coach Moses Sichone will lead Zambia at the 2023 COSAFA Cup being hosted by South Africa next week.

Sichone has since named a 30-member provisional squad for the COSAFA Cup.

Champions Zambia are in Group B at the Cosafa Cup and will begin the campaign on July 6 against Malawi.

Some notables in the provisional squad include keeper Lawrence Mulenga, defender Aaron Katebe, midfielder

Kelvin Kampamba and striker Harry Milanzi Junior.

The squad is going into camp on Monday in Lusaka.

“Sichone has named a 30-member provisional squad for the 2023 Hollywoodbets Cosafa Cup.Sichone, who will lead the defending champions at the 26th edition of the tournament has named an array of top league performers and some rookies notably under-17 20232 AFCON forward Emmanuel Mwanza,” FAZ Media stated.

“Head coach Avram Grant will keep an eye on proceedings as the Cosafa is also being used as a preparatory tournament for the July month end African Nations Championship qualifier.”

FULL LIST

GOALKEEPERS:Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos), Victor Chabu (Nchanga Rangers), Francis Mwansa (Trident)

DEFENDERS: Aaron Katebe (Power Dynamos), Samson Mkandawire, John Chsihimba (both Zesco United), Dominic Chanda, Killian Kanguluma (both Kabwe Warriors), Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows), Pride Mwansa (Nkwazi), Gift Mphande (Athletico Lusaka), Mathews Chabala (Nchanga Rangers)

MIDFIELDERS: Kelvin Kampamba, Chanda Mukuka, Kelvin Kapumbu (all Zesco United), Joshua Mutale, Frederick Mulambia (both Power Dynamos), Abraham Siankombo (Zanaco), Francis Zulu (Prison Leopards), Patson Kwataine (Mufulira Wanderers), Oliver Lumbiya (Nkana), Moyela Libamba (Forest Rangers), John Kosamu, Jack Chirwa (both Green Buffaloes)



STRIKERS:Andrew Phiri (MUZA FC), Golden Mashata (Green Buffaloes), Albert Kangwanda (Red Arrows), Harry Milanzi Junior (Green Buffaloes), Emmanuel Mwanza (Kafue Celtic), Kingstone Mutandwa (Athletico Lusaka)