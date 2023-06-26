President Hakainde Hichilema has urged Luapula Hydro Energy and ZESCO to work together to ensure that the Kalungwishi Hydro Power Station in Luapula Province reaches its full potential. During a meeting with traditional leaders from Luapula province, President Hichilema emphasized the need for both parties to share the same agenda and unlock the power station’s capabilities, which will have a positive impact on Luapula Province.

President Hichilema emphasized that the Kalungwishi Hydro Power Station is one of the plants that will contribute to increased power generation, aligning with the government’s agenda to generate surplus power. He expressed concern that despite Luapula Province’s abundant resources for hydro generation, it cannot fully utilize its manganese processing capacity due to insufficient power supply.

The president acknowledged the shared interest between the government and traditional leaders in the province to see the power plant fully operational. He called for a change in work culture and a proactive approach to transactions, highlighting that the country has made progress in restructuring its debt, which previously hindered development.

President Hichilema emphasized that with the debt restructured, the positive impact on the economy would become evident. However, he warned that he would exercise his constitutional powers to ensure the project’s realization if the relevant ministries and institutions fail to act.

In response to the president’s directive, Energy Minister Peter Kapala has been tasked with organizing a meeting between key players, including Lufubu Hydro Power Company, to discuss the way forward for the Kalungwishi Hydro Power Project. Minister Kapala expressed confidence that the meeting would lead to a resolution after years of delay.

Among the traditional leaders present at the meeting were House of Chiefs Chairperson Chief Chisunka, Senior Chief Nkula (representing Paramount Chief Chitimukulu), Chief Mushota, Chief Mumpolokoso, and a representative of Mwata Kazembe, Prince Kazagambayo.