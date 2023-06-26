A devastating accident occurred last night just a few meters away from the east gate entrance of Copperbelt University, resulting in the loss of two promising engineering students. The incident unfolded as they were making their way from campus to their boarding house around 21:30 hours. The entire university community is mourning the untimely deaths of Thabo Mumbi , a third-year engineering student, and Christian Bwalya, a second-year engineering student.

According to the Copperbelt University Students Union (COBUSU) President, Castro Mulilo, the students’ lives were tragically cut short when they were struck by a speeding vehicle. Regrettably, Thabo Mumbi succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the accident, while Christian Bwalya was rushed to Kitwe Teaching Hospital, where he passed away a few minutes later. Another individual, Josphat Muyambwa , a former student at NORTEC, sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical care at Kitwe Teaching Hospital.

Expressing his deep sorrow, COBUSU President CASTRO MULILO shared the news of the students’ demise, urging fellow students to mourn the loss without causing any disturbances. The tragic incident has left the entire Copperbelt University community in a state of shock and mourning.

In response to the devastating news, CBU’s Acting Dean of Students, LEONARD NKHATA, described the deaths of the two students as regrettable. He appealed to the student body to find solace in their collective grief while refraining from engaging in any activities that may disrupt the peace and harmony on campus.

This morning, students donned black attire and, led by the COBUSU leadership, marched in solemn remembrance of their fellow students. The procession moved through Copperbelt University and Jambo Drive, serving as a poignant protest against the tragic loss that has befallen their community.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba confirmed that 26-year-old Esther Aponde , the driver of the Toyota Hilux involved in the accident, has been detained in police custody pending further investigations. The authorities are working diligently to uncover the circumstances that led to the collision.

Unfortunately, the aftermath of the accident saw some students resorting to destructive behavior. Reports indicate that a shop opposite the main gate of CBU was looted, and another shop within the campus premises was also targeted. In addition, mobile money booths near the CBU main gate were set on fire, further exacerbating an already tragic situation.

The university administration, along with the local authorities, is appealing for calm and restraint during this challenging period. It is crucial for the entire Copperbelt University community to come together, support one another, and find constructive ways to cope with the profound loss of their fellow students. The focus should be on honoring their memory and preserving the harmony and spirit of the university during this difficult time.