Former Zambia striker Collins Mbesuma has hailed Chipolopolo for qualifying to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Mbesuma said Chipolopolo players and FAZ worked hard to secure Zambia’s qualification to the Africa Cup.

The former Kaizer Chiefs and Roan United star described Zambia’s qualification to the Africa Cup as long overdue.

“It was not easy to qualify for the Africa Cup. There was pressure among players and the technical bench. The game against Ivory Coast was a must win or draw,” he told Radio Icengelo Sports in Ndola.

Mbesuma saluted the character demonstrated by Zambian players when thumping Ivory Coast 3-0 on June 17 to secure AFCON qualification.

“Players handled pressure very well. The players died for mother Zambia. You know it’s been long since we qualified for Africa Cup, it was long overdue.It would be nice to watch Chipolopolo at the Africa Cup,” Mbesuma said