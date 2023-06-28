Stylish Roan United’s perfect start to the FAZ National Division One playoffs in Lusaka has been halted following Tuesday’s Group B defeat on day-two of the competition.

Copperbelt champions Roan succumbed to a 1-0 loss to Mwaimwena Stars of Luapula a day after starting the playoffs with a 2-1 win over River Plate.

Roan, Young Prison, River Plate and Mwaimwena are all tied on three points while National Assembly are bottom with no point.

River Plate beat National Assembly 1-2 in the other Group B match.

In Group A of the play offs, Chipata United have opened a two point lead with six points in two games after beating Nakonde Council 1-0 in their latest match.

Mpulungu Youth are second in Group A on four points following Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Quattro Kalumbila.

Meanwhile, top two teams in each of the two groups at the playoffs will win promotion to the National Division One League ahead of the 2023/24 season.