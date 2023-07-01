Opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Vice President in Charge of Politics Leonard Hikaumba has expressed sadness over reports that CDF resources are not utilized in some constituencies thereby depriving the people of the desired development.

Mr Hikaumba has wondered why some constituencies are failing to carry out developmental programs when the government has made full allocation of the Constituency Development Fund CDF.

He noted that CDF resources are meant for the development of constituencies hence the need for priority projects to be funded by constituencies in order to promote development.

Mr Hikaumba said it can only be concluded that there are individuals in the under performing constituencies who are trying to frustrate government efforts to deliver development.

“We can only conclude that there are probably some people in those areas who are trying to frustrate government efforts,” Mr Hikaumba said.

He continued:”That is the only way the government will be justifiable to increase these funds when we see projects being done. If it is seen that nothing is being done in the utilization of CDF, people in those areas should demand from their representatives why the funds are not utilized. Government directives on use of CDF come as a last resort when they see that nothing is being done.”

Mr Hikaumba called on residents in constituencies to demand from their representatives why CDF resources are not utilized in their areas.

He stressed that the MDC expects that challenges such as lack of desks, insufficient infrastructure and poor feeder roads will be addressed using the CDF in order for people to appreciate the impact of the huge allocations.

MDC is a UPND alliance partner whose President Felix Mutati is serving in the New Dawn Government as Minister of Science and Technology