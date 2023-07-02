Independent Churches of Zambia (ICOZ) president David Masupa has urged religious leaders to avoid dragging the Church into politics.

Bishop Masupa says the church is filled with members who have different political affiliations and interests and that must be respected.

He said the church should not be used to persuade members into following one political ideology against the other.

Bishop Masupa was speaking during a special ordination service for Alfred Ching’ambu as Bishop and national Overseer of the Pentecostal Showers Bible Church in Lusaka’s Kamwala South.

“As we ordain you, take note that your congregation has members who belong to various political parties. This I say to you and those who lead congregations, do not invite speakers that will want to make members to follow a political party,” Bishop Masupa said.

The Bishop urged the clergy to instead pray for those tasked with the responsibility to manage the Affairs of the country.

He said the pulpit should be used to pray for government leaders and to support the development agenda and not to divide the flock.

“It is our duty to pray for those in leadership and their success,” he said.

The ICOZ president further appealed to church members to support the newly installed Bishop of the Pentecostal Showers Bible Church which was established in 2001 and registered as a church with the Registrar of Societies in 2021.

And Speaking in an interview with ZANIS, Bishop Chingambu said his vision for the church is to bring good news to the lost souls.

Ching’ambu also pledged to rally behind the government of the day by always praying for leadership.

“Our vision is to bring good news to lost souls. And to the government, we are behind you and we will continue praying for you,” Bishop Ching’ambu said.

The ordination was being held alongside the commissioning of the Pentecostal Showers Bible Church in Kamwala South in Lusaka.