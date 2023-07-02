Chipolopolo midfielder Kelvin Kapumbu has won the Zesco United Player of the Year Award at the club’s gala night held at Protea Hotel in Ndola.

Striker Collins Sikombe won the Most Disciplined Player Award and further scooped the top scorer award on Friday.

The Young Player of the year award went to Enock Sakala with Chanda Mukuka grabbing the Most Consistent Player Award.

Speaking to journalists, Sikombe expressed his joy after winning two awards.

“We did well last season but we must improve next season,” Sikombe said.

Meanwhile, Melody Kipimpi won the Zesco United Girls Team player of the season award.

Mable Bwalya scooped the Young Player of the Season award alongside the Most Disciplined Player accolade.

Shepolopolo star Avell Chitundu was voted Most Consistent Player and Charity Chanda emerged top scorer.