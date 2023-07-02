Visiting King Mswati the third of the of the Kingdom of Eswatini is impressed with Zambia’s manufacturing industry that are promoting the aspect of locally produced goods at the Lusaka South Multi Facility Economic Zone.

And King Mswati has described the products being produced by different companies as one of the world class products.

He noted that the local manufacturing of the products is a good idea as it does are not only create jobs for the local people but that they are also contributing to the promotion of value addition.

He stated that promoting locally produced goods for any country is important for the sustainability and development of the economy.

King Mswati noted that Zambia should be commended because the first-class products are not just being used here but that they are also exported to different parts of the countries.

“I am happy with what I have seen here, we have visited a number of companies and what is good about this is that these are locally manufactured food that in my own observation this is one of the first world class products,” King Mswati noted.

And acting Minister of Commerce and Trade Felix Mutati described visit by the king to different companies as successful.