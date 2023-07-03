A 58-year-old man of Kalale area in Nkeyema District of Western Province has died while another one sustained serious injuries after being stamped on by 15 stray elephants from Kafue National Park that have invaded the area.

The incident occurred yesterday July 2, 2023 around 12:10 hours.

Kahilu Mungomba 50, brother to the deceased, confirmed the development and named the deceased as Godwin Mungomba.

Mr Mungomba disclosed that the brother met his fate after villagers decided to pose for photos near the stray elephants amidst chaos which agitated the beasts.

The deceased is said to have sustained a smashed head, broken legs and arms and the body has since been deposited in Nkeyema zonal mortuary awaiting postmortem.

“There were 15 stray elephants coming from the eastern direction of Kafue National park, upon reaching Kalale area, people gathered around the elephants whilst taking photos and making noise which made the elephants charge and kill the deceased,” he explained.

And Wildlife and National Parks Public Relations Officer, Zacks Sakabilo, who also confirmed the incident, said the department is on the ground to ensure the animals are taken back into the park.

Mr Sakabilo has called on the farmers in the area to ensure that they harvest the maize from their fields as it is attracting the animals.

He said the Ministry regrets the development especially that there is loss of life.

“I can confirm that 15 elephants are in Kalale area, one person has died and another one injured.

“People have delayed removing their maize from the field and that is attracting the animals. Officers are on the ground and the Ministry regrets the loss of life,” he said.