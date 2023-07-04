Atlas Mara Bank acting Managing Director Bobbline Cheembela says the merger with Access Bank won’t affect the sponsorship of FAZ Super Division giants Zesco United.

Cheembela said even under Access Bank the Zesco United sponsorship would continue.

Speaking at the Zesco United Awards Gala night in Ndola, Cheembela announced that Atlas Mara Bank has since extended the club sponsorship by one year.

“As you may be aware, Atlas Mara is currently working on a merger with Access Bank and once the merger process is complete later this year the merged bank will be rebranded as Access Bank Zambia Limited,” Cheembela said.

“As part of the integration process, there is agreement that in order to create a much stronger merged bank, all the good things on the Atlas Mara side and on the Access Bank side will be adopted and I can assure you that the partnership with ZESCO United FC has been deemed as one of those good things that we would love to continue with,” he said.

Atlas Mara Bank has been sponsoring Zesco since 2016.