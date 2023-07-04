Minister of Tourism Rodney Sikumba has announced government’s plans to turn Chembe Bird Sanctuary in Kalulushi District on the Copperbelt Province into a zoo.

Speaking when he graced the Zambia International Trade Fair Tourism Stakeholders’ Cocktail organized by the Zambia Tourism Agency, Mr Sikumba noted that his ministry will ensure that the Zoo will be stocked with different wildlife and species.

Mr Sikumba stated that the Zoo which will have wildlife animals like Lions, Zebras, Ostriches among others will be servicing not only the people in the Copper belt province but also beyond the borders.

He said having such kinds of tourism attractions in the country, will not only promote the tourism sector but also help generate income for the country.

“My ministry has a plan of turning the Chembe Bird Sanctuary here on the Copperbelt into a Zoo so that people can have a chance to view different animals and we will ensure that the Zoo will be fully stocked so that it cannot only attract the locals but also internationally,” Mr Sikumba stated.

Mr Sikumba stated that the government wants to empower the private sector by removing all bottlenecks that are hindering growth of sector players so that tourism can thrive and create employment opportunities for young people.

He said the debt restructuring deal that was sealed by the government will release more resources that will go into creating investment including infrastructure development in the tourism sector in addition to USD100 million that was granted by the World Bank to the sector.

Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo said the region has changed from what people used to know as a place of violence to a place of law and order adding that this means that the province is ready for fresh development and investment.

He said any investors wishing to come to the Copper belt are assured of their investment security.

“I just confirm that the face of the Copperbelt province has changed. It used to be known of violence but now there is law and order here. Even in terms of development, this place has developed a number of roads and now you can see that we are working on the Chingola – Chillilabombwe road which was in a deplorable state,” Mr Matambo stated.