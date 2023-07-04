STATEMENT BY THE ACTING MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON HON, MAKOZO CHIKOTE, MP ON CLAIMS THAT GOVERNMENT IS DEMONISING THE LUNGU FAMILY

Government wishes to categorically deny allegations by members of the family of the former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu that it has played a part in influencing the alleged demonisation, on various media platforms, of some members of that family who are presumed to own properties suspected to be proceeds of crime.

It is important to emphasise that Government’s intention is not to demonise any individual or family, let alone, members of the family of the former President but rather to ensure transparency, accountability, and adherence to the rule of law.

Further, it is imperative to note that the dissemination of information through news items published in tabloids and social media platforms as well as broadcast on various radio and television stations is beyond the control of the Government.

We want to emphasise that Government does not control the content or editorial decisions of media outlets. The responsibility for news coverage lies with the media organisations themselves. The Government neither influences nor endorses the demonisation or sensationalisation of stories involving individuals, including the former President or his family members.

In cases where the Government is directly involved in providing information to the media, we strive to ensure transparency, accuracy, and fairness. Our intention has always been to present information in a manner that upholds the principles of justice and respect for all involved.

Furthermore, we understand the concerns expressed by the Lungu family about the alleged negative portrayal of their father in the media. However, it is crucial to remember that media organisations operate independently, and their editorial choices are beyond the control of the Government.

We do not condone the sensationalisation or undue exposure of individuals involved in any investigations, as it can undermine the integrity of the legal process and cause unwarranted harm.

Our priority is to ensure a transparent, thorough, and fair investigation into matters related to property suspected to be proceeds of crime. Any actions taken by law enforcement agencies are guided by legal protocols and procedures, with the aim of upholding the principles of justice and due process.

In conclusion, Government affirms its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring a fair and just process for all individuals. full pdf statement here Statement on the Lungu Family

(Original copy signed)

Hon. Makozo Chikote, MP

ACTING MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND

CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPKESPERSON