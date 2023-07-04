Two people have died on the spot while five others have sustained serious injuries in Mwense District, Luapula Province, in a fatal road traffic accident which involved a truck they were aboard as passengers.

Luapula Division Police Commanding Officer Fwambo Siame disclosed that Mwense Police Station dealt with one fatal Road Traffic Accident which occurred on 2nd July 2023 around 20:40 hours at Mulundu village in chief Mulundu area about 18 kilometres south of Mwense Town.

Mr. Siame said involved was a Hino Ranger light truck Registration No. ASB 2255 driven by Titus Nkomanga aged 39 years of Mansa Broadcast compound and had carried 25 passengers on top of goods as they were in transit to conduct an open market called ‘Munada.’

“The accident happened when the driver lost control after hitting a road hump and then went off the road to the right side where he hit a shop pillar,” he said.

The Luapula Division Police Commanding Officer said because of the impact, two passengers sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot and have been identified as; Female Given Chishimba aged 41 years of Sumbu village in Mansa district and Dennis Chileshe aged 36 years of suburbs Compound, Mansa District.

Mr. Siame said all the injured are from Suburbs Compound in Mansa District and had multiple injuries and are admitted to Mambilima Hospital.

“The following five male passengers sustained serious injuries. These are; Isaac Chibwe aged 19 years, Emmanuel Kazembe aged 20 years, Joseph Kalembwe aged 32 years, Sanford Mudenda aged 24 years and Songwe Fackson aged 43 years,” he said.

Mr. Siame said the driver of the motor vehicle has since been arrested for causing death by dangerous driving and is detained in Police Custody as he awaits to appear before the court.