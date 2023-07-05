A 40 year old man of Chifunabuli District in Luapula Province has committed suicide by hanging himself on a tree using a mosquito net.

Chifunabuli District Commissioner Stanley Mukosa confirmed that the incident happened on July 04, 2023 at around 12:00 hrs and has identified the deceased as Bupe Chipapa.

“I can confirm that a man identified as Bupe Chipapa aged 40 of Chipapa Village in Senior Chief Mwewa’s Chiefdom committed suicide on July 04, 2023 at around 12:00hrs by hanging himself to a tree using a mosquito net, “he said.

Mr. Mukosa said police received a call from Peter Chisenga aged 72 years of the same abode to the effect that his son had committed suicide and acting on the report, the police rushed to the scene where they found the body.

Brief facts are that the deceased had in early June 2023 separated from his wife because of the marital disputes and that the wife had left for the Copperbelt and since then, Mr. Chipapa used to contemplate suicide.

“The wife had travelled to the Copperbelt where she is staying. But since then, Mr. Chipapa had been heard talking of committing suicide,” Mr. Mukosa explained.

He said the body of the deceased was found hanging on a tree near Itundwe River and physical inspection showed that the body was intact.

The Chifunabuli District Commissioner said so far, relatives suspect no foul play and they have been advised to bury the body and mark the grave.