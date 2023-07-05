A clergyman in Solwezi District of North Western Province has called on the church to continue preaching peace and unity for national development.

New Apostolic Church Solwezi-Mwinilunga Apostle Area, Patrick Poho has told ZANIS in an interview that peace is fundamental to the social and economic prosperity of any government.

Apostle Poho says when there is peace and unity in the country, citizens are free to engage in economic activities that can ultimately lead to the growth of the economy, hence the need for the church to continue with its mandate to pray for peace in the nation and unity among leaders.

He has further called on the Church not to relent from preaching the word of GOD and baptizing people of all nations as well as leading them to salvation.

Meanwhile, Apostle Poho says the New Apostolic Church will continue carrying out Corporate Social Responsibility programmes by partnering with the government through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU).