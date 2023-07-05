Kalabo Town Council has secured a dump site for disposal of solid waste.

District Planning Officer, Davison Kamuli says the dump site has been sourced from a traditional leader for a two-year lease period on a temporary basis.

Speaking when he presented a report during the Plans, Works, and Development and Real Estate standing committee meeting, Mr. Kamuli said that the local authority will fence the site to protect it from scavenging.

He explained that the local authority has been using the same piece of land for disposal of solid waste without any written agreement, hence the need to have normalized the situation.

“The land has been leased to the council for the purposes of a temporary dump site of garbage for a period of two years,” Mr. Kamuli said.

He stated that the land which measures 40 by 198 metres and situated at Mapa area has been offered by village headman Muwanei of Nalionwa village.

Mr. Kamuli added that the local authority will effectively manage the dump site during the lease period.

“The council shall utilize the land only for the aforementioned purpose (of solid waste disposal),” he said.

Following a proposal by Buleya ward councillor, Monde Monde, and duly seconded by Kandambo ward councillor, Kasimba Kayatwa, the standing committee has since endorsed the dump site for purposes of solid waste management.