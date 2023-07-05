King Mswati the Third of the Kingdom of Eswatini is impressed with the tourism sites in Zambia, calling on tourists from across the world to visit the country and have an experience.

Speaking after having a tour of the Victoria Falls in Livingstone, King Mswati described the experience of the falls as breathtaking.

King Mswati was amused with how magnificent the Victoria Falls is, God’s nature which many people from all over the world can enjoy.

The King jokingly talked about how sins can be cleansed from getting baptised with the waters from mighty Falls.

He described the experience as memorable and something that he and his entourage will live to tell others about so that they too can have a stop over.

The Eswatini leader thus thanked President Hakainde Hichilema for inviting him to Zambia for a wonderful experience.

“We want to take this opportunity to thank President Hakainde Hichilema for inviting my delegation and I, to Zambia and for this beautiful experience at the Victoria Falls among other tourism sites,” King Mswati stated.

Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism Rodney Sikumba said the visit by the King, his wife Inkhosikati Make Magongo and entourage especially in the country’s tourist capital, Livingstone is evident of the strong bilateral relations between Zambia and Eswatini.

Mr Sikumba noted the partnerships in various sectors that have been signed during the King’s visit, including an MoU in tourism as a sign of the strides achieved by the two leaders.

The Minister also stressed the importance of a partnership in the aviation sector as one that will address the challenge of connectivity between the two countries.

He is eager for a seamless access for the people in both countries to develop the trade relations in areas such as agriculture, tourism, energy and see how best to collaborate.

“King Mswati’s visit here was a clear indication of a number of bilateral agreements that we have signed between the Kingdom of Eswatini and that of Zambia among which is that of tourism,” Mr Sikumba said.

He explained that this shows how Zambia and Eswatini can best harness and work together in the various sectors.

The King and his entourage, accompanied Mr Sikumba, Minister of Honor Peter Kapala who is also Minister of Energy among other senior government officials also undertook a drive in the Mosi-O-Tunya National Park for a game view.