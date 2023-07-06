Zambia Women National Rugby Team Coach Willis Magasa has hailed his players’ performance at the just ended 2024 Olympics Pre-Qualifiers in Lusaka.

Zambia won the pre-qualifying competition with a perfect record after beating Mauritius 36-0, Algeria 35-10, Egypt 31-5, Senegal 29-5 and Ghana 26-5.

Magasa said good defending helped Zambia to triumph at the Lusaka tournament.

“The basis of our play is defence. So going forward we make sure our defence is intact. Look, our attack is really natural,” Magasa said.

He has told journalists in Lusaka that the squad must remain disciplined ahead of the main tournament in Tunisia slated for October.