President Hakainde Hichilema and First Lady Mutinta Hichilema have donated 40 bales of second-hand clothing worth K220,000 and two wheelchairs to people of Chadiza Constituency in Eastern Province.

The donated items were handed over to the people during a ceremony held at Kapache Primary School in Chadiza.

United Party for National Development (UPND) Chairman General for Special Duties, William Banda, who was flanked by Eastern Province UPND Chairman Johabie Mtonga officiated at the event.

“I have been sent by the President and the First Lady to deliver this donation to the people of Chadiza Constituency in order to show appreciation and support you showed during the 2021 general elections,” he said.

And Eastern Province UPND Chairperson, Johabie Mtonga, assured the people of Chadiza that government was aware of the poor road infrastructure linking the district to the provincial capital, Chipata.

Mr Mtonga said government would ensure the stalled tarring of the Chadiza-Chipata road was completed to help ease the movement of goods and services.

He advised people to rally behind President Hichilema as he wants to bring development to Chadiza and other parts of the country.

Speaking on behalf of the people of Chadiza Constituency, Andyford Phiri, thanked the First Family for the donation.

He said the people of Chadiza appreciate the gesture from the Head of State and the First Lady as it shows how grateful he was for their support.

“This donation will go a long way and I urge the First family to extend the same gesture to other people,” he said.