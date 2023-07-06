In a shocking development, President Hakainde Hichilema has taken swift action by firing Luapula Provincial Minister, Derricky Chilundika, following the emergence of incriminating audios. The recordings allegedly reveal Chilundika’s involvement in illegal mining activities related to the rare gemstone, Sugilite, and his attempt to secure a hefty kickback of K2 million. The scandal revolves around the unauthorized mining of 23 tonnes of Sugilite Mineral Ore in Chembe District.

Chilundika’s arrest follows his alleged participation in carrying out mining activities without a valid license, a violation of Section 12(1)(3) of the Mines and Minerals Act Number 11 of 2015. Two Afghan nationals, Muhammed Ashim (50) and Muhammed Munsul (44), were also arrested for the same offense, as they were found to be mining manganese at the Katros Mining Limited without a valid license.

The Zambia Police issued statements regarding the arrests. Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Danny Mwale, provided details on the charges and the alleged actions of the suspects. Chilundika is currently in police custody awaiting formal charges, while Ashim and Munsul have been released on police bond pending their court appearance.

The swift response by President Hichilema demonstrates his commitment to combating corruption and illegal activities within the mining sector. The government’s efforts to uphold the rule of law and ensure proper regulation in the mining industry are commendable.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of transparent and accountable practices in the mining sector. It highlights the need for strict adherence to licensing regulations and the consequences that await those who engage in illegal activities.

As investigations continue, it is expected that further details will emerge regarding the extent of the Sugilite scandal and any other individuals involved. The government’s commitment to addressing corruption and enforcing legal compliance in the mining sector is vital for the sustainable and responsible development of Zambia’s natural resources.