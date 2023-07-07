Chief Resident Magistrate, Davies Chibwili, has imposed a fine of K200 on Hon. Munir Zulu, the Member of Parliament for Lumezi, for contempt of court. Additionally, Magistrate Chibwili has revoked Zulu’s police bond and ordered his detention.

Following these developments, Zulu’s legal team has filed an application for court bail, and a ruling on the matter will be made by Magistrate Chibwili on Monday, July 10, 2023.

In another case, Magistrate Sylvia Munyiya had issued an order for Zulu’s arrest as a surety for the failure to bring Kaizer Zulu to court. To secure his release from this responsibility, Zulu has been instructed to pay a K100,000 surety fee.

As of now, Hon. Munir Zulu remains in custody.