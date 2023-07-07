President Hakainde Hichilema has arrived in Ghana for a three day state visit.

ZANIS reports that President Hichilema arrived aboard the presidential challenger aircraft at 10:38 local time in the company of first lady Mutinta, and was received by Ghanaian minister for interior Ambrose Dery at Kotoka international airport.

Minister of Tourism and Natural Resources Rodney Sikumba, Minister of mines Paul Kabuswe and other senior government officials were also on hand to receive President Hichilema in Ghana.

The Head of State is visiting Ghana upon the invitation of his counterpart Nana Akufo -Addo to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.

President Hichilema is expected to hold talks with Ghanaian President Akufo -Addo on expanding trade and export, promotion of tourism and culture as well as youth and sport matters.

President Hichilema will also attend a state bouquet in his honour and visit the Valley View university where he will be availed the opportunity to unveil the commemorative plaque at the frontage of that university.

And in line with strengthening bilateral relations, the two Heads of State will further sign a range of memoranda of understanding in social and economic sectors to bolster trade and development.

About eight MOU are expected to be signed during the State visit ranging from mining, tourism, commerce and trade among other sectors.

President Hichilema will also tour the Zoomilion waste management plant that has provided employment to over 76, 000 Ghanaian youths.