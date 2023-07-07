Over K400,000 has been spent on the construction of a 1 by 3 classroom block using the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) at Yengwe Combined School in Bwana Mkubwa Constituency in Ndola.

ZANIS reports that Area Member of Parliament, Warren Mwambazi who handed over the infrastructure to the school says the facility will reduce the challenges of inadequate infrastructure.

Mr Mwambazi said the CDF initiative has positively impacted the people of Bwana Mkubwa constituency as it is helping to yield good results such as purchasing desks and construction of classroom blocks.

He said the introduction of free education has resulted in many facilities facing challenges of lack of infrastructure as more learners are being enrolled.

“I am confident that the pupils at this school will make use of this facility to improve their education and contribute to their country’s progress by achieving full and rewarding lives in the future, “ he said.

And Mr Mwambazi has also commissioned a science laboratory that was built with the help of Dominican sisters.

“Allow me also to extend my gratitude to the Dominican sisters in Zambia for their tireless efforts in making a facelift to our lovely school here in BwanaMkubwa constituency, it is through their dedication and timely contributions that make us move forward towards greatness,” he said.

Meanwhile, Yengwe School Head teacher, Lucy Lububashi said the facilities will help accommodate all learners at the school.

And one of the learners, Catherine Phiri thanked government and the Dominican sisters for the gesture saying they will make good use of the two facilities.