Buyzed Brand Ambassador, Evans Ngoma says trade expos should be promoted to enhance social and economic development in the country.

ZANIS reports that Mr Ngoma said Trade expos play an important role in enhancing networks and profiling business brands locally and internationally.

Speaking during a media briefing to reflect on his entity’s participation in the just ended trade fair which was held in Ndola, Mr Ngoma said trade fair is a platform to discover new customers and progressive partnerships.

He said Buyzed believes in stimulating consumption of locally produced goods and services, while leveraging support for domestic firms to promote home grown entrepreneurship.

Mr Ngoma further explained that the Buyzed campaign is a private sector driven initiative but mainly exists to complement government’s efforts in promoting local content.

He has called on government to effectively collaborate with the private sector in order to host such events more than once in a year.