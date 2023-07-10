A 15 year old boy of Ngangula area in Sesheke District, has committed suicide by electrocuting himself at a 66 kilovolt ZESCO pylon.

Oscar Wakumelo committed suicide by climbing the 66 kilovolt ZESCO pylon which is transmitting power from Livingstone to Mongu.

His body has since been retrieved from the pylon and deposited at Yeta district hospital mortuary.

Oscar was in grade eight at Nakatindi secondary school and the reasons for his actions remain unknown.

Meanwhile, Sesheke District Commissioner, Alex Namenda has received the death of the young man with great shock.

The visibly saddened DC has since wished the bereaved family God’s comfort and strength.