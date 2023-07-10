In a powerful address to Zambians residing in Ghana, President Hakainde Hichilema reiterated his commitment to combating corruption in all its forms. The President emphasized the need to tackle both past and present corruption, while also focusing on preventing any future instances. Highlighting his dedication to upholding the rule of law, President Hichilema revealed that he had recently dismissed a minister and a permanent secretary, allowing the legal system to pursue appropriate action.

President Hichilema expressed his firm resolve to eradicate the culture of laziness that has plagued the public sector. He voiced his concern over individuals receiving salaries without putting in the necessary effort and urged for a renewed work ethic across all government departments. The President emphasized the importance of productivity and stressed that the Zambian public deserved efficient and dedicated civil servants.

During his speech, President Hichilema assured the audience that there would be no discrimination or bias in the fight against corruption. He acknowledged the detrimental impact of corruption, citing the theft of school fees and meal allowances meant for children. The President empathized with the challenges faced by ordinary citizens and reassured them that the fight against corruption was not targeted or politically motivated.

Addressing the Zambian community in Ghana, President Hakainde Hichilema called for a united effort to build a corruption-free society. He stressed the significance of equal treatment and emphasized that no individual, regardless of their position or background, should be exempt from facing the consequences of corrupt actions. The President’s commitment to justice and accountability was evident in his words, resonating with Zambians both at home and abroad.

As President Hakainde Hichilema leads Zambia into a new era, his unwavering dedication to fighting corruption and promoting a productive work environment in the public sector serves as a beacon of hope for the nation. With the dismissal of officials involved in corruption and his call for collective action, President Hichilema paves the way for a brighter future, where integrity and diligence take precedence.