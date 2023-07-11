A 35 year old man of Chasefu District in Eastern Province has died on the spot while five others escaped unhurt after they were involved in a road traffic accident.

A Scania truck registration number, ABM 7906, which was laden with cotton bales with five passengers on board was being driven by Alex Munthali aged 25 of Walela Compound in Chipata District.

Eastern Province Deputy Police Commissioner, Lucky Munkhondya, confirmed the accident in a statement.

Ms Munkhondya identified the deceased as Michael Gondwe, of Chilibwe Village in Chief Magodi’s area in Chasefu district.

She said the accident happened in the early hours of Sunday around 02:00 hours near Membe bridge, 10Kilometres North of Lundazi district along the Lundazi – Chama road.

Ms Munkhondya said the accident happened when the driver of the vehicle who was driving from the Northern to the Southern direction was ascending and in the process one the passengers fell off from a moving truck and died on the spot after sustaining serious head injuries.

The Deputy Eastern Police Chief disclosed that the body of the deceased has since been deposited in Lundazi District Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.