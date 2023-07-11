Forest Rangers Football Club chairperson Ray Mumba has been dropped by club owners Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation (ZAFFICO) ahead of the 2023/24 FAZ Super Division season.

Forest last season won the ABSA Cup and finished eighth in the league, 17 points behind champions Power Dynamos.

ZAFFICO has since appointed Mulawo Mwaba as Chairman of Forest Rangers Football Club.

“The Corporation has appointed Mulawo Mwaba as Chairman of the Club. Mr. Mwaba who is the Corporation Secretary served as Vice Chairman of the Club during the last season,” ZAFFICO spokesperson Irene Lungu Chipili announced.

“Other appointed members of the Club include: Treasurer – Manyani MwandilaSecretary – Wisdom MusondaVice Secretary – Nixon Mwansa Adamson Sakala, Lwimba Mulombwa, Ruth Chipasha, Kondwani Kanyika and Nawa Kaka have also been appointed to the Executive Committee.”

She added:”They will serve for a period of four years. ZAFFICO Managing Director Mr. Mundia Mundia has thanked members of the previous Executive led by Mr. Ray Mumba for the service rendered to the Club. He has urged the new Executive to remain committed and resolute to improving the performance of the Club.”